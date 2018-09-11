InXpress Franchisee Kellie Huynh Named Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

South Jordan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2018 --InXpress is pleased to announce that Kellie Huynh, an InXpress franchise owner in Scottsdale, Arizona, was recently honored by the International Franchise Association (IFA) as a Franchisee of the Year during a special award ceremony and banquet at the IFA's Franchise Action Network Annual Meeting. This award recognizes outstanding franchise owners who have made a significant impact on their franchise system or advocated on behalf of the franchise business model.



Kellie acquired InXpress Franchise 247 in Scottsdale, Arizona in June 2016 and quickly embarked on the path to entrepreneurial success. In two short years, Huynh has built one of the most successful franchise operations in the InXpress network. She is a top activator whose customer base grows each month. In 2018, Kellie joined the exclusive InXpress Top Gun Club for Highest Gross Margin Growth in the franchise.



In addition to running a successful business, Kellie gives back to the company in many ways. She participated as a volunteer InXpress Business Coach, working with several InXpress franchisees on a weekly basis. She is also a member of the InXpress Brand Development Council, where she heads the company's events committee. Kellie is always available for a call or conference to assist and counsel other InXpress franchisees.



"We are very proud that Kellie is being recognized by the IFA for her incredible accomplishments. Kellie lives and breathes InXpress. She follows the InXpress model and has worked hard to build her business. As a minority woman business owner, Kellie has proven once again, that hard work and perseverance are the only prerequisites to success. InXpress is delighted to congratulate Kellie on this tremendous achievement." Dustin Hansen, CEO InXpress Americas



About InXpress

InXpress is an international shipping and freight consulting firm and authorized sales partner for world class courier companies like DHL. Since 1999 we have developed our franchise concept and through sustained growth, have made InXpress one of the world's largest franchisers of worldwide express parcel delivery and transportation services. Our international and domestic express and freight services operate throughout the U.S., Asia Pacific, U.K., Africa and Europe.