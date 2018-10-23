InXpress Listed in Top 200+ by Franchise Times Magazine

South Jordan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --InXpress has been listed in the Top 200+ U.S. franchise organizations by Franchise Times Magazine, a leading industry publication. Up 13 places from its 2017 ranking, InXpress is now listed at number 285 of the top franchise organizations in the country. The list was officially published at the end of September.



The Top 200+ is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance. The Top 200+ is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort each year that results in the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.



"This is another milestone in the growth of our company and symbolizes the hard work and dedication of our employees and franchisees," said Dustin Hansen, CEO of InXpress Americas. "It is definitely a positive step for our business and our brand."



Headquartered in greater Salt Lake City, InXpress specializes in providing personalized, competitively priced shipping services to small and medium-sized businesses through its partnerships with major world-class carriers. The company strives to find the ideal shipping solutions for its customers, regardless of location, freight type, volume or frequency, and is able to ship both domestically and internationally.



To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://www.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!