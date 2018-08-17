InXpress Opens New Company Offices in Toronto

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2018 --InXpress is pleased to announce that it has recently opened new offices in Toronto, Ontario to support the Canadian arm of its franchise operations in North America. The new offices will provide support to the company's 24 franchisees across Canada who provide parcel, freight and shipping services to a diverse customer base. The new InXpress offices are located in the Princes Centre at 1005 Skyview Drive, Suite 114, Burlington, Ontario LTP581.



"Our new headquarters represent the next step in the evolution of our business in Canada," said Rhett Thurston, Country Manager for InXpress. "We have grown rapidly over the past 18 months, and must be in a position to support our franchisees and their customers. Our new offices allow us to house our staff in a single location and provide facilities for training and customer service."



InXpress currently has franchises in 13 countries spanning five continents, and is regularly seeking new regions in which to expand and offer its parcel, freight and document shipping services to business clients.



Dustin Hansen, CEO of InXpress Americas, helped dedicate the new location.



"This is a remarkable milestone in the growth of our company and symbolizes the hard work and dedication of our employees and franchisees," said Hansen. "It is definitely a positive step for our business in Canada."



InXpress specializes in providing personalized, competitively priced shipping services to small and medium-sized businesses through its partnerships with major world-class carriers. The company strives to find the ideal shipping solutions for its customers, regardless of location, freight type, volume or frequency, and is able to ship both domestically and internationally.



To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 117 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 8.5 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress. Every year the company moves over 3.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!