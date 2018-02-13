InXpress Spokane Valley Joins Brand's Growing Family of Franchise Locations

Spokane Valley, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2018 --InXpress is proud to announce the addition of a new franchise location to its continually-expanding brand. InXpress Spokane Valley will be operated by husband and wife team Darren and Melissa Sprunk.



Darren and Melissa will utilize the brand's partnerships with leading shipping providers, to generate affordable shipping rates for small- to medium-sized businesses. In addition, the franchise will provide business customers with a full suite of personalized services. LTL and FTL tools, domestic shipping logistics and international freight solutions will all be available, backed by agreements and partnerships with world-class carriers. And, thanks to robust online tools, solutions are just a click away for InXpress partners.



"It's truly an honor to welcome Darren and Melissa to the InXpress family. Their tenacity and leadership, combined with InXpress' brand resources, are going to go a long way in helping our customers and their businesses flourish," said Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress.



Darren has lived throughout the Northwest, completing his undergraduate degree at Montana State University before entering the U.S. Air Force. He served as a pilot with over 3,700 flying hours, commanding units at several levels before retiring in the summer of 2017, after 28 years. Darren has earned two masters degrees; Aeronautical Science, from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Defense Decision Making and Planning, from the Naval Postgraduate School.



Melissa was raised in West Texas, graduating from Texas Tech University with a degree in Business Marketing. She has built a legacy in her own right; one of volunteerism and civic support across their numerous duty assignments. She has been involved in working with elementary schools for the past 4 years.



InXpress Spokane Valley can be reached at 707-761-1800. To learn more about the company and its capabilities, please visit https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2017, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!