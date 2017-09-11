South Jordan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2017 --InXpress Americas is pleased to announce that it has added a new franchise location, serving Norfolk and South Richmond, VA. This location will be operated by new franchisee Stuart Wash.



Wash will leverage his business and sales expertise under the InXpress brand, delivering high-quality, low-cost shipping and freight services to small- and medium-sized business owners throughout the region. By taking advantage of exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume, InXpress of Norfolk and South Richmond, VA will offer the best in personalized service, exceptional online tools, and highly competitive shipping rates to clients.



"Stuart is a perfect fit within the InXpress network and a valuable addition to our team," said Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress. "Not only is familiar with the shipping needs of businesses throughout the region, he's also highly skilled in all of the facets that determine a successful franchise owner. We're excited about what he brings to the Yorktown region and are looking forward to his contribution to InXpress' nationwide growth!"



Based in Yorktown, VA, Stuart Wash is married and has two children. He considers his family, being financially sound, being in good health and giving back to the community as some of the most important things in his life.



Stuart graduated from Washington and Lee University. After graduating, he participated in a management training program before opening up his own Italian restaurant. He also has a background in sales and has been proven very successful in a very competitive business-to-business (B2B) environment.



You can reach InXpress of Norfolk and South Richmond by calling 757-848-3907 or Stuart Wash directly at stuart.wash@inxpress.com.



To learn more about InXpress and its breadth of services, please visit the company's website at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!