InXpress Welcomes Central San Antonio Franchise Location

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2017 --InXpress is pleased to welcome a new location to the brand's growing network of franchise shipping providers. InXpress of Central San Antonio will be operated by Dexter and Lottie Moon.



Dexter and Lottie will leverage their years of business and sales experience alongside the trusted InXpress brand name, to help small- and medium-sized businesses become more efficient and profitable. The InXpress Central San Antonio franchise location will provide high-quality, low-cost shipping and freight services, by taking advantage of InXpress' exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume.



"The addition of Dexter Moon to our InXpress family is an invaluable one! We welcome his years of experience and penchant for service," said Dustin Hansen, Chief Executive Officer at InXpress. "We know that he'll uphold the strong values of our brand, while offering the same level of personalized service that has made InXpress a global industry leader."



Based in San Antonio, TX, Dexter Moon and Lottie Moon consider their faith, family, cherished relationships, encouraging others and living happily to be some of the most important aspects of their life.



Dexter and Lottie join InXpress as an Air Force Veterans with more than 25 years of experience in logistics management, including air freight, FTL and LTL and logistics consulting. InXpress praises their logistics industry experience and dedication to servicing Central San Antonio, and is excited to welcome the Moons as a part of the InXpress Franchise family!



You can reach Dexter Moon and InXpress of Central San Antonio at 678-776-6096 or via email at dexter.moon@inxpress.com.



To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website directly at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!