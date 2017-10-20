InXpress Welcomes Greensboro Franchise

Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2017 --InXpress is pleased to announce the addition of a new franchise to its growing network of independently-operated locations. InXpress Greensboro will be run by Jim Wurth, Shaun Fry and Leanne Fry.



This trio of industry professionals will leverage years of familiar business experience and sales expertise alongside the InXpress brand name. Businesses partnering with the Greensboro franchise will gain access to high-quality, low-cost shipping and freight services, accessible through InXpress' exclusive shipping agreements and global freight volumes. The franchise will help small- and medium-sized businesses operate more efficiently, to increase profitability and growth opportunities.



"Jim, Shaun and Leanne are a perfect fit within the InXpress family, with a diverse range of experience and abilities that make them ideally-suited to assist business customers," said Dustin Hansen, Chief Executive Officer at InXpress. "We're very excited to continue to grow our network of franchisees and applaud the initiative of our newest members as they begin forming lasting industry partnerships."



Based in North Carolina, Shaun and Leanne Fry are married and reside in Greensboro. Shaun grew up in South Africa and has lived in the United States for the past fifteen years. He's a proven leader, with success previously demonstrated at private equity and multi-national medical device companies. He has developed business acumen and the ability to identify and act on insights that drive rapid performance improvements.



Jim also resides in Greensboro with his wife, Medy, and their two dogs. He possesses thirty years' experience within the automotive industry and has diverse experience within the fields of advertising, business management, engineering design and development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and vehicle testing, among others. InXpress is proud to welcome these stalwart individuals to its franchise family!



For more information about InXpress Greensboro or for more information about the brand and its growing list of franchise locations, please visit the company's website directly at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!