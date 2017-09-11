South Jordan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2017 --InXpress Americas is pleased to announce the addition of a new franchise location to its continually-growing network. InXpress of Murrieta will be operated by new franchisees, husband and wife duo Brian and Jennifer Daniel.



Brian and Jennifer each bring a diverse background of sales and business experience to the InXpress Network. They're well-qualified to educate small- and medium-sized business owners on how InXpress can help streamline their logistical operations, to spur efficiency and profitability via high-quality, low-cost shipping and freight services.



InXpress' exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume will propel InXpress of Murrieta to the forefront of local freight providers. The new franchise location will offer world-class customer service, great online tools and some of the most competitive shipping rates anywhere.



"We're delighted to welcome Brian and Jennifer to the InXpress network and can't wait to see their positive impact on the local business community in Murrieta," said Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress. "Not only are they both driven professionals, Brian and Jennifer are vested in their local community. They understand the core value InXpress brings to local small business owners. We know they'll form strong partnerships with lasting benefits for both sides."



Brian and Jennifer Daniel were both born and raised in the state of Washington. They're married and have two young children. Brian has a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Gonzaga University and a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Kinesiology from Washington State University. Jennifer has a Bachelor's Degree in Communications from Washington State University.



With Brian's background in sales and logistics—where he won awards like the Sales Excellence Award in 2004 and the Key Contributor Award in 2005—and Jennifer's background in sales in the pharmaceutical industry, InXpress is proud to welcome Brian and Jennifer Daniel to the team.



You can reach InXpress of Murrieta by calling 951-691-1619 or Brian and Jennifer directly at brian.daniel@inxpress.com and jennifer.daniel@inxpress.com.



To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!