InXpress Welcomes New Atlanta Franchise

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2019 --InXpress is pleased to welcome Donna Wise and her Roswell franchise to its growing number of locations. This new addition reaffirms the company's presence in the Atlanta area and builds on its exceptional franchise growth in 2019.



Wise will put her talents to work immediately, leveraging the powerful resources and partnerships of the InXpress brand to provide small and medium sized businesses with expeditious and affordable shipping rates.



InXpress Roswell is able to offer best-in-class personalized service, great online tools and some of the most competitive shipping rates anywhere. Businesses partnering with the franchise will be able to take advantage of the company's exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume, utilizing world-class carriers to move their inventory.



"We're thrilled to welcome Donna and her Roswell franchise to our expanding family. Her ability to connect with growing businesses to provide them with fast, affordable, reliable service is the embodiment of InXpress' mission," said Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress. "Through the success of the Roswell franchise and the successes of the businesses it serves, InXpress will continue to solidify itself as a global leader in shipping logistics."



Donna Wise joins InXpress as a new franchisee in the Atlanta area, bringing over 20 years of experience in global innovation and international business development to the brand. Working in both the corporate and private sectors, Donna has helped numerous businesses optimize their growth potential. Her international experience in strategy, sales and marketing, together with her passion to help others grow, will contribute greatly to her success in the shipping industry.



Donna currently resides in Roswell, Georgia with her husband, Tommy. She received her bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and a master's degree from Georgia State.



InXpress Roswell and Donna Wise can be reached by calling 470-990-6600 or visiting the franchise online at http://www.inxpressroswell.com/. To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!