InXpress Welcomes New Chula Vista Franchise

Chula Vista, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2019 --InXpress is pleased to welcome Graham Fee and his Chula Vista franchise to its growing number of locations. This new addition reaffirms the company's presence in California and builds on its exceptional franchise growth in 2019.



Fee will put his talents to work immediately, leveraging the powerful resources and partnerships of the InXpress brand to provide small and medium sized businesses with expeditious and affordable shipping rates.



InXpress Chula Vista is able to offer best-in-class personalized service, great online tools and some of the most competitive shipping rates anywhere. Businesses partnering with the franchise will be able to take advantage of the company's exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume, utilizing world-class carriers to move their inventory.



"We're thrilled to welcome Graham and his Chula Vista franchise to our expanding family. His ability to connect with growing businesses to provide them with fast, affordable, reliable service is the embodiment of InXpress' mission," said Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress. "Through the success of the Chula Vista franchise and the successes of the businesses it serves, InXpress will continue to solidify itself as a global leader in shipping logistics."



Graham Fee is pleased to join InXpress following a 20-year career in operations management, having managed global operations and startups for such companies as Inchcape Shipping Services and Pasha Automotive Services. A responsive and approachable manager and motivator, Graham fosters high-performing teams through professional development and mentoring.



Prior to embarking on his operations management career, Graham served in the U.S. Army from 1995 to 1999. He currently lives in Chula Vista with his wife and children and looks forward to delivering InXpress' shipping solutions as one of the company's newest franchisees.



InXpress Chula Vista and Graham Fee can be reached by calling 619-259-3006. To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!