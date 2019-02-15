InXpress Welcomes New Colorado Springs Franchise

Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2019 --InXpress is pleased to welcome Kelsey Gonzalez and his Colorado Springs franchise to its growing number of locations. This new addition reaffirms the company's presence in the Mountain West and builds on its exceptional franchise growth in 2019.



Gonzalez will put his talents to work immediately, leveraging the powerful resources and partnerships of the InXpress brand to provide small and medium sized businesses with expeditious and affordable shipping rates.



InXpress Colorado Springs is able to offer best-in-class personalized service, great online tools and some of the most competitive shipping rates anywhere. Businesses partnering with the franchise will be able to take advantage of the company's exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume, utilizing world-class carriers to move their inventory.



"We're thrilled to welcome Kelsey and his Colorado Springs franchise to our expanding family. His ability to connect with growing businesses to provide them with fast, affordable, reliable service is the embodiment of InXpress' mission," said Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress. "Through the success of the Colorado Springs franchise and the successes of the businesses it serves, InXpress will continue to solidify itself as a global leader in shipping logistics."



Prior to joining InXpress, Kelsey Gonzalez spent 30 plus years in the oil, gas and chemical industries. Working in engineering, sales, operations and management for firms like Kerr-McGee, Baker Hughes and Halliburton, Kelsey amassed a wealth of knowledge in global logistics and supply chain management. Much of his career was in the international sector, with postings in South America, Indonesia and Canada. Kelsey is a graduate of Brigham Young University and earned his MBA from Northwestern. Kelsey and his wife, Fatima Rojas, have three sons.



Kelsey's background in industry, his managerial experience and his understanding of global logistics form a solid foundation for success in the shipping industry. His new venture as a franchisee entrepreneur represents a new direction and opportunity for Kelsey and his family.



InXpress Colorado Springs and Kelsey Gonzalez can be reached by calling 701-590-6333. To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!