InXpress Welcomes New Edmonton Franchise

Edmonton, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2019 --InXpress is pleased to welcome Karl Deveaux and his Edmonton South franchise to its growing number of locations. This new addition reaffirms the company's presence in Western Canada and builds on its exceptional franchise growth in 2019.



Deveaux will put his talents to work immediately, leveraging the powerful resources and partnerships of the InXpress brand to provide small and medium sized businesses with expeditious and affordable shipping rates.



InXpress Edmonton South is able to offer best-in-class personalized service, great online tools and some of the most competitive shipping rates anywhere. Businesses partnering with the franchise will be able to take advantage of the company's exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume, utilizing world-class carriers to move their inventory.



"We're thrilled to welcome Karl and his Edmonton South franchise to our expanding family. His ability to connect with growing businesses to provide them with fast, affordable, reliable service is the embodiment of InXpress' mission," said Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress. "Through the success of the Edmonton South franchise and the successes of the businesses it serves, InXpress will continue to solidify itself as a global leader in shipping logistics."



Karl Deveaux brings more than five years of experience in the freight and logistics industry to his new role at InXpress. Prior to joining InXpress last year, Karl owned and operated several franchise locations, including a UPS Store, and he has substantial experience in small business management. He is also the founder of Suited, a volunteer-run organization that provides clothing and other services to men who are entering or re-entering the workforce.



Karl and his wife are longtime residents of the Edmonton area and look forward to the opportunity to serve area clients through their InXpress franchise.



InXpress Edmonton South and Karl Deveaux can be reached by calling 780-915-5612. To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!