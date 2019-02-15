InXpress Welcomes New Langley Franchise

Langley, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2019 --InXpress is pleased to welcome Franklyn Okpara and his Langley franchise to its growing number of locations. This new addition reaffirms the company's presence in Western Canada and builds on its exceptional franchise growth in 2019.



Okpara will put his talents to work immediately, leveraging the powerful resources and partnerships of the InXpress brand to provide small and medium sized businesses with expeditious and affordable shipping rates.



InXpress Langley is able to offer best-in-class personalized service, great online tools and some of the most competitive shipping rates anywhere. Businesses partnering with the franchise will be able to take advantage of the company's exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume, utilizing world-class carriers to move their inventory.



"We're thrilled to welcome Franklyn and his Langley franchise to our expanding family. His ability to connect with growing businesses to provide them with fast, affordable, reliable service is the embodiment of InXpress' mission," said Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress. "Through the success of the Langley franchise and the successes of the businesses it serves, InXpress will continue to solidify itself as a global leader in shipping logistics."



Franklyn Okpara is an experienced entrepreneur and logistics professional. After completing his education in Mandarin and computer science, Franklyn worked in the logistics industry in China and abroad, and eventually started his own business in China. His international experience and considerable knowledge of the industry are strong assets to the Langley franchise and the larger InXpress brand.



Born in Nigeria, Franklyn relocated to Canada in 2017 and lives in Langley with his wife and son, where he is excited to bring his experience in logistics to his work with his new InXpress franchise.



InXpress Langley and Franklyn Okpara can be reached by calling 604-614-3977. To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!