InXpress Welcomes New Minneapolis West Franchise

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --InXpress is pleased to welcome Kathy Konkel and her Minneapolis West franchise to its growing number of locations. This new addition reaffirms the company's presence in the Midwest and builds on its exceptional franchise growth in 2017.



Konkel will put her talents to work immediately, leveraging the powerful resources and partnerships of the InXpress brand to provide small and medium sized businesses with expeditious and affordable shipping rates.



InXpress Minneapolis West is able to offer best-in-class personalized service, great online tools and some of the most competitive shipping rates anywhere. Businesses partnering with the franchise will be able to take advantage of the company's exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume, utilizing world-class carriers to move their inventory.



"We're thrilled to welcome Kathy and her Minneapolis West franchise to our expanding family. Her ability to connect with growing businesses to provide them with fast, affordable, reliable service is the embodiment of InXpress' mission," said Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress. "Through the success of the Minneapolis West franchise and the successes of the businesses it serves, InXpress will continue to solidify itself as a global leader in shipping logistics."



Prior to joining InXpress, Kathy Konkel amassed 30 years of experience in a variety of roles throughout the software industry, including IT, development, product management, marketing and sales. She was attracted to the InXpress business model because she wanted to work from home and have the freedom to spend more time with her family and grandchildren.



After working for large corporations, Kathy was also intrigued by the idea of working with small to medium size companies instead. She's looking forward to exploring the freedoms and opportunities that come with a more personal level of communication and partnership.



InXpress Minneapolis West and Kathy Konkel can be reached by calling 312-479-7594. To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!