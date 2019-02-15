InXpress Welcomes New Mount Prospect Franchise

Mount Prospect, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2019 --InXpress is pleased to welcome Sam Wegbreit and his Mount Prospect franchise to its growing number of locations. This new addition reaffirms the company's presence in the Chicago area and builds on its exceptional franchise growth in 2019.



Wegbreit will put his talents to work immediately, leveraging the powerful resources and partnerships of the InXpress brand to provide small and medium sized businesses with expeditious and affordable shipping rates.



InXpress Mount Prospect is able to offer best-in-class personalized service, great online tools and some of the most competitive shipping rates anywhere. Businesses partnering with the franchise will be able to take advantage of the company's exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume, utilizing world-class carriers to move their inventory.



"We're thrilled to welcome Sam and his Mount Prospect franchise to our expanding family. His ability to connect with growing businesses to provide them with fast, affordable, reliable service is the embodiment of InXpress' mission," said Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress. "Through the success of the Mount Prospect franchise and the successes of the businesses it serves, InXpress will continue to solidify itself as a global leader in shipping logistics."



Sam Wegbreit joins InXpress as one of the company's newest franchisees following more than three decades in management and operations. He has served as an operations and compliance manager, a consultant and a vice president with such companies as Oak Ridge Investments, Gar Wood Securities and GalNet Asset Management.



A graduate of Brown University with a degree in applied mathematics, Sam currently lives in Barrington with his wife, Liz, and is excited to assume the leadership of InXpress Mount Prospect.



InXpress Mount Prospect and Sam Wegbreit can be reached by calling 847-271-1462. To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://us.inxpress.com/.



