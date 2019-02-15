InXpress Welcomes New West Vancouver Franchise

West Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2019 --InXpress is pleased to welcome Albert Chuang and his West Vancouver franchise to its growing number of locations. This new addition reaffirms the company's presence in Western Canada and builds on its exceptional franchise growth in 2019.



Chuang will put his talents to work immediately, leveraging the powerful resources and partnerships of the InXpress brand to provide small and medium sized businesses with expeditious and affordable shipping rates.



InXpress West Vancouver is able to offer best-in-class personalized service, great online tools and some of the most competitive shipping rates anywhere. Businesses partnering with the franchise will be able to take advantage of the company's exclusive shipping agreements and global shipping volume, utilizing world-class carriers to move their inventory.



"We're thrilled to welcome Albert and his West Vancouver franchise to our expanding family. His ability to connect with growing businesses to provide them with fast, affordable, reliable service is the embodiment of InXpress' mission," said Dustin Hansen, CEO at InXpress. "Through the success of the West Vancouver franchise and the successes of the businesses it serves, InXpress will continue to solidify itself as a global leader in shipping logistics."



Albert Chuang previously owned and operated his own business in Hong Kong, where he was born and raised. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his role as one of InXpress' newest franchisees, and his entrepreneurial spirit will serve him well as he assumes the leadership of InXpress West Vancouver.



Albert is now a resident of Vancouver, having moved to Canada in 2017. He looks forward to bringing InXpress' world-class shipping solutions to his West Vancouver franchise's clients.



InXpress West Vancouver and Albert Chuang can be reached by calling 778-776-4462. To learn more about InXpress and its capabilities, please visit the company's website at https://us.inxpress.com/.



About InXpress

InXpress is a global provider of parcel, freight and shipping services through world-class carriers, including DHL and others. The InXpress network includes more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Every 12 seconds a small business somewhere ships a parcel through InXpress and in 2016, the company moved over 2.5 million shipments. Don't just ship it… InXpress it!