IObit Offers Giveaway with 10 Dell Laptops and 20,000 IObit Licenses

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2020 --Recently too much bad news aboard, IObit hopes to cheer up everyone with some good news, and something that can help people to get ready for the new world. Then IObit starts a new giveaway, 10 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 PC Laptop and 20,000 IObit Software Licenses.



According to a Product Director at IObit, "We've suffered from such a tough period in 2020, almost everybody in the world got involved in. Lots of unexpected things happened, got ill, lost job or some other messes try to bite us... but we are still alive. Maybe we could cheer up someone by just a warm sentence." That inspired us to do this giveaway.



About the giveaway, IObit will randomly choose 10 users to win a Dell Laptop, and almost everyone who joins this giveaway can get a 6-month available IObit License. They can choose any of Advanced SystemCare, Driver Booster, IObit Uninstaller, IObit Malware Fighter and IObit Software Updater. The Dell laptop will be sent to lucky users after the giveaway closed, that would be one month later. One thing need to notice, due to the shipping restrictions, laptops are only shipped across the USA. Therefore, this giveaway only opens to US residents.



There are 3 steps to join the giveaway.

1. Leave a warm sentence to cheer up your friends.

2. Choose an IObit product to get the license code.

3. Leave your email and address to sweepstake the Dell Laptop and receive the IObit Giveaway License and maybe the Laptop.



That's the giveaway URL: https://ld.iobit.com/en/giveawaywarmup.php?ref=pr



"Hope you are the lucky one," said Bing Wang, Product Director at IObit, "and hope we are always ready for the new world no matter how bad it is."