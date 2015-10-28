Ionic Security Celebrates National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2015 with Savvy Cyber Kids

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2015 --The Super Run Atlanta is being hosted by Savvy Cyber Kids, an Atlanta based 501(c)3 non-profit, in recognition of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2015.



"We are proud to support organizations that provide educational resources for parents and teachers as they educate our youth in cyber ethics aspects of technology," said Adam Ghetti, CTO and Founder of Ionic Security. "Savvy Cyber Kids provides those materials for our youngest digital citizens."



"Ionic Security is proud to support Atlanta-based Savvy Cyber Kids and National Cyber Security Awareness Month," said Steve Abbott, CEO of Ionic Security. "We are excited to find a way to engage with our employees in our local community in support of national cyber security awareness while helping Savvy Cyber Kids expand its' educational offerings."



"We are proud to bring The Super Run back to Atlanta for our second year. As our annual fundraising event, we look forward to celebrating cyber security awareness with Atlanta families," said Ben Halpert, Founder and President of Savvy Cyber Kids. "The Super Run Atlanta and the work we do at Savvy Cyber Kids would not be possible without the support of our annual fundraising event sponsor Ionic Security."



In honor of National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2015, Savvy Cyber Kids has launched a new educational resource Empowered by Instagram: A Parent's Guide.



Empowered by Instagram: A Parent's Guide provides guidance for parents to teach their children to think about cyberethics and privacy as they create their new account and begin a lifetime of maturation while using social media. The guide can be tailored for each social media platform as children grow up online.



Join Savvy Cyber Kids in celebrating the launch of their latest educational guide and National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2015 by dressing up like your favorite super hero at The Super Run Atlanta 2015 on October 31, 2015 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody, GA.



About Savvy Cyber Kids

The mission of Savvy Cyber Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is to enable youth to be empowered with technology by providing age appropriate resources and education. Savvy Cyber Kids focuses on ingraining security awareness and ethics into the minds of children ages 3 – 7. Targeting children at the earliest of ages will enable appropriate decision making to be second nature as the child matures surrounded by a world filled with interactive technology.



