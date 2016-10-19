Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2016 --The Super Fun Day featuring the 3rd annual Super Run Atlanta, Savvy Cyber Kids' annual fundraiser, celebrates savvy cyber kids who understand the importance of screen-time balance and encourages kids and their families to create lasting memories and adventures beyond the screen. Savvy Cyber Kids provides resources for parents and teachers to educate children as they grow up in a world surrounded by technology by teaching numerous cyber ethics concepts such as personal Internet safety, bully response, technology balance, digital reputation, privacy, and more.



"Ionic Security is pleased to support Savvy Cyber Kids and The Super Fun Day. Together, we are raising awareness about how to be best prepared to manage the challenges of being online in today's connected world and giving critical attention to the education of our youth," said Adam Ghetti, CEO and Founder of Ionic Security.



"We are excited to have such fantastic partners that help Savvy Cyber Kids fulfill its' mission of educating and empowering digital citizens as we continue to expand our cyber ethics educational offerings for school communities that involves students, parents, and faculty to create a cyber aware community. As our annual fundraising event continues to grow, we look forward to celebrating cyber security awareness with Atlanta families," said Ben Halpert, Founder and President of Savvy Cyber Kids. "The Super Fun Day and the work we do at Savvy Cyber Kids would not be possible without the support of our annual fundraising event sponsor Ionic Security.



The event is centered on a spirited 5K, complete with Super Heroes and bigger than life Characters to keep the kids on track and to entertain the crowds. Costumes and masks are encouraged. A DJ and bounce house will keep everyone moving! Registration begins at 8:00 am and the 5K starts at 9:00 am.



Join Savvy Cyber Kids in celebrating National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2016 by dressing up like your favorite super hero at the Super Fun Day, featuring the 3rd annual Super Run Atlanta, to be held on November 5, 2016 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody, Georgia. Register today!



About Savvy Cyber Kids

Savvy Cyber Kids (SCK), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to enable youth, families, and school communities to be empowered by technology, recognizes that children may be Digital Natives but are also "Digital Naïves", who, without intervention, completely lack understanding of the implications of their digital actions. Founded in 2007 by Internet security expert, noted speaker and author Ben Halpert, Savvy Cyber Kids provides resources for parents and teachers to educate children as they grow up in a world surrounded by technology by teaching numerous cyber ethics concepts such as personal Internet safety, bully response, technology balance, digital reputation, privacy, and more. Savvy Cyber Kids is grateful for the ongoing support of its presenting sponsors, Digital Guardian and Ionic Security and for the support of its education series partner, Earthlink.