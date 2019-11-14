IoT Edge Leader Octonion Appoints Former Microsoft and IBM Executive Vianney Airaud "Chief Revenue Officer"

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2019 --Octonion, the leader in edge computing IoT platforms whose mission is to bring intelligence to industrial products, announces the hire of Vianney Airaud as Chief Revenue Officer.



With more than 20 years of experience in the creation and development of new businesses and in the implementation of high-performance strategies around customer relations, sales, and services, Vianney Airaud will support and advise Octonion in accelerating the deployment of its IoT Brainium solution. Vianney is also becoming a member of the Octonion Board Committee.



Vianney Airaud spent 14 years at Microsoft, where he held various strategic positions, including director of that company's cloud and solution division, and then as its customer success lead, in charge of customer relations for the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform. He was also a member of Microsoft's French Executive Committee. He previously held the positions of associate partner finance and solution manager e-business for IBM Global Services between 2000 and 2005.



"We live in an increasingly digital world and I firmly believe that technology is a key factor in bringing about profound transformation. Octonion is for me the only IoT solution on the market that can meet all the challenges of today's manufacturers who want to accelerate their digital transformation and are looking for new growth drivers. There is no limit to the use cases to which the Octonion solution can be applied: predictive maintenance, gestural control, equipment monitoring, intelligent agriculture, consumer products, and the list goes on," explains Vianney.



About Octonion

Octonion, specialized in Deep Tech, is an edge computing IoT platform, whose purpose is to bring intelligence to industrial products, thanks to the combined power of artificial intelligence and advanced security embedded in a single ready-to-use product (microcontroller). Octonion developed the "Brainium" IoT offering, in collaboration with ST Microelectronics and Avnet, to accelerate the industrialization of IoT projects. The IoT "Brainium" offering and its IoT sensor "SmartEdge Agile" have recently integrated Microsoft's IoT Plug and Play platform. Octonion's first achievement is the launch of the PIQ Sport Intelligence brand, with major partners such as Everlast, Babolat, Rossignol and North Kiteboarding. Created in 2014, 23.5 million euros have since been invested in R&D. Octonion has international investors such as Foxconn (FIH Mobile Ltd), Ginko Ventures, Orkos Capital, Swisscom and Almaz Capital. Learn more about Octonion at www.octonion.com.