Iowa Consumer Resource Section Debuts at CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2011 --Iowa, like many states, is still grappling with how it wants the payday loan industry to be regulated. Laws and regulations may change from year to year and it can be difficult to stay current. As a result, CashAdvance.com has launched the Iowa Cash Advance Consumer Resource as a way of ensuring borrowers always know exactly what to expect when getting quick cash in Iowa.



Rather than simply quoting dry legal documents, CashAdvance.com has created readable articles on different aspects of the payday loan industry in Iowa. Users of the site are thus able to focus on the information they want without getting bogged down with endless content. The information in the Consumer Resource is updated whenever a law changes so readers can be sure they are getting the most accurate material on the Internet.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Iowa Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Iowa, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



When looking through the Iowa Consumer Resource, users will first see an introduction concerning the current state of cash advances in Iowa. From there they can browse through detailed pages concerning the specifics of an Iowa Cash Advance. From maximum loan amounts to interest rates and repayment periods, CashAdvance.com customers will have everything they need right at their fingertips. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer rights and protections put into place by contacting local Iowa consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



