CashAdvance.com Offers Iowa Consumers a Consumer Protection Page

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2011 --In order to more clearly distinguish between fraudulent lenders and legitimate lenders, CashAdvance.com has launched a series of pages dedicated to offering regulations and laws for payday loans by state. Iowa consumers will have lots of information all in one location, which will help to equip them with the knowledge needed when searching for payday loans from institutions. These consumer resource pages are available for all 50 states.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



As an advocate to consumers, the Iowa Consumer Protection page will be available to ensure that individuals are well-educated about payday loans. This is especially important since Iowa cash advances are well-sought for cash-strapped consumers. In order to ensure that Iowa consumers are aware of the payday loan process and its terms and conditions will make them well-prepared. The consumer resource section of the site will teach consumers about the interest rates and collateral damage done if the loan is defaulted on.



CashAdvance.com’s Iowa Consumer Protection page also offers information about consumer protection agencies that can provide information about whether a payday loan company is licensed by Iowa. Having access to this information will allow consumers to make informed decisions on who to borrow loans from. Details about the various Iowa agencies and their contact information will be readily available to Iowa consumers.



"Our Iowa Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Iowa, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future," said Adam Hilliard, CashAdvance.com’s financial news expert.