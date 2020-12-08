iPayTotal Unlocks Opportunities for High-Risk Merchants in a Virtual Event

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --Executives from iPayTotal and partners gathered Thursday to provide keen insight about the payment processing industry to a diverse audience of merchants from around the globe in a virtual event.



The event's main goal was to inspire merchants who struggle with payment processing challenges and present iPayTotal's solutions that help high-risk merchants grow and capitalise.



"In an industry with much uncertainty, people are looking for someone they can trust 24/7. They want someone that can help them build something and to provide unique service," says Sen Kugan, president of iPayTotal, in his opening line.



The participants could also learn more about the company's products and features, such as the CRM platform, IBAN accounts and Mobam, its latest software. The high-risk payment provider offers businesses customised solutions at competitive prices while offering multiple security layers. Keith Angel, Managing Director, reinforced iPayTotal's primary focus during his presentation: "I like to say we are payment facilitators because we facilitate the process of finding a home for the merchants."



iPayTotal's innovative solutions and expertise with high-risk merchants were reinforced by all partners and guest speakers, while they presented the products and benefits of partnering with the high-risk merchant account provider.



"At the end of the day, the merchant will remember how a provider treated them, and this is the best part of working with iPayTotal," says Viktoria Soltesz, founder of PSP Angels. "Their willingness to help the merchant and provide them with the best recommendations is the core volume when it comes to this industry," she continued.



The participants had a chance to take a closer look at the company's tools and operational process and the opportunity to chat and ask questions to the team in a networking session after the presentations.



Kugan believes that it is essential to host these events to stay connected with clients and ensure they provide up to date market advice and insights on iPayTotal's ever-growing products and services. "We plan to host more topic-specific events in 2021 to meet the needs of our clients and industry."



For more information about iPayTotal's processing solutions for high-risk business, contact them at +44 800 776 5988 or visit their website at http://ipaytotal.com/.



About iPayTotal

iPayTotal's bespoke package includes an arrangement of a merchant account (MID) with one of its international-acquiring banking partners as well as an award-winning payment gateway service, reporting tools, integrated fraud-prevention and free dedicated lifetime support.



They offer transparency and standards to the high-risk payment processing industry, providing businesses with the most competitive deals in high-risk merchant accounts suited to their needs. iPayTotal provides these solutions in integrated packages that perfectly adjust to the client's company card payment requirements.



Contact:

Representative

info@ipaytotal.com

+44 800 776 5988



Location:

7 Bell Yard London

England, WC2A 2JR