iPCR NEMSIS v3 Certification for the Entire State of Illinois

El Dorado Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2017 --This month, the iPCR product received vendor level certification from the state of Illinois for submission of EMS data in the NEMSIS v3 format. Forté Holdings, Inc. performed the necessary testing on behalf of their client base in Illinois to achieve this certification.



What does this mean for the Illinois client base using iPCR? A secure portal is now available for them to submit EMS data in the NEMSIS v3 format in real time. Agency level testing will no longer be required. This will be an on-going certification process that Forté Holdings will perform as needed for the Illinois client base. iPCR is an ALS and BLS total solution for on scene and transport patient care. It quickly and easily allows documentation of patient interaction; generation of thorough, error free reports, all the while reducing hospital turnaround time. The iPCR product provides complete control, and allows the focus to stay on what's most important, patient care. For more information regarding the iPCR product, please contact Pamela Lopez.



About Forté Holdings, Inc.

Forté Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of health-care software solutions in the United States. For over 10 years, the company has combined technological expertise with input from medical workers to develop software that supports and improves patient care and administrative processes within the healthcare industry. The company's ePCR product -- iPCR -- addresses the needs of specific medical workers, from first responders to private practitioners. iPCR is designed as an application that makes patient-care reporting quick, simple and accurate for firefighter and emergency medical services. The software is Gold-certified by the National Emergency Medical Services Information System and interfaces with both PCs and Macs.



CORPORATE INFO:

Pamela Lopez

Project Specialist

Forté Holdings, Inc.

5137 Golden Foothill Pkwy, Ste 110 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Monday - Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST)

P: 800-456-2622 extension 2055

F: 509-756-1435

E: plopez@forteholdings.com

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.