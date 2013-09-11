iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S Cases Part of Launch Excitement

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2013 --Apple announced yesterday its newest generation of iPhones: the iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S. The iPhone 5s features a new processor, new camera flash, fingerprint reader and a slightly slimmer profile. The iPhone 5c comes in a variety of colors, with a rounded plastic back and a new HD front camera. Not only does this announcement bring lines of customers eager to be the first to buy the latest versions, but it also means users are busy trying to find the latest cases and accessories. While the iPhone 5s and 5c are not quite as drastic of a change from last year’s switch from 30-pin accessories to the lightning connector, buyers of the latest version will still see the need for new cases.



“Every time there is a new release we see customers wanting the latest cases and accessories. Last year it was adapters and lightning cables, this year we expect to see consumers looking for new cases and speakers, and I’m sure we’ll still see the need for cables as well. Part of the fun of getting a new iPhone is seeing all the different cases and accessories that are available to enhance the user experience,” said Devon Vocke, i-Adapters.com spokesperson.



For the iPhone 5s and 5c, i-Adapters.com has accessories available immediately, and many that will be ready to ship when the iPhones ship. This includes iPhone 5s cases, car chargers, docking stations, adapters and more. The iPhone 5s and 5c accessories are available online at www.i-Adapters.com so customers will be able to use the accessories as soon as their new iPhone 5s or iPhone 5c arrives.



i-Adapters.com carries premium brands such as Belkin, Marware, Incipio and more. In addition to its newest product line of iPhone 5c cases and iPhone 5s cases, i-Adapters.com sells accessories for the iPhone 5, iPad 4, iPad mini, iPod Touch and iPod nano. i-Adapters.com already has the newest cases for the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c available to customers, so as soon as they get their newest devices they’ll have the accessories to go along with them.



“There are so many accessories available right now that bring the user experience to an entirely new level. Cases are obviously a must-have and with all the different options, most people have a few so they can change them out as they want. We’ve also got camera accessories that let you transform your phone into a high-quality camera that you’ve always got with you, ready to catch that perfect moment. Plus, conveniences like battery packs, docking stations, and car chargers - all things that make it easy to keep your iPhone 5s or 5c available and charged whenever you need,” said Vocke.



About i-Adapters.com

i-Adapters.com strives to bring customers the best new accessories for iPhones, iPads and iPods. They hand select and stock lightning cables, lightning adapters, cases and accessories from top manufacturers. For more information, please visit: http://www.i-adapters.com/