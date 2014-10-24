A Maverick iPhone/6 Battery Extender for Playing Videos Hewed out by WinXDVD

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2014 --Soon after updating DVD and video software for Apple's newly released devices, WinXDVD Software also hews out a bevy of solutions for extending iPhone 4/5/6 battery life in the aim of solving the power-hungry problems of iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPhone 5S, iPhone 4S, etc. Offline movie video playback is confirmed as the most effective to save iPhone power.



How to save iPhone battery power has long been the bewilderment of many Apple fans, so is for iPhone 6 owners. Like many other smartphones, iPhone does not support battery changing. However, the longer the battery is used, the shorter the stand-by time of phone would be. Besides, detaching battery will new iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus scrap easily, so it is not a wise deed to change the iPhone battery by oneself if not dye-in-the-wood professional.



For more details about how to save the battery power of iPhone 6, please read: http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/save-battery-power-on-iphone6.htm



"Indeed, we can protect the battery of iPhone 6 through some built-in settings, such as lower the brightness, turn off unnecessary apps and push notification, restrict sending diagnose data and advertising tracking, close system service and Bluetooth, lower the volume, cancel vibrating and charge the phone in proper way." illustrated in the related resource provided by the company. But for movie fanciers, the most effect way could be converting videos to iPhone 6/6 Plus supported file formats on Windows or Mac for offline playback.



The reasons why offline video watching reduces power consuming are that no WLAN, Cellular or 3G network connection is required, the GPRS that has high demand on signaling to receive images is spare, and no CPU is needed to decode and convert the video continuously. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe developed by WinXDVD Software will make it come true by converting AVI, MPEG, WMV, FLV, MOV, M2TS/MTS, AVCHD, MKV, VOB, Webm and any other videos to be played on iPhone (iPhone 6 Plus included) before syncing them to the phone via iTunes.



By combining offline video playback after conversion with the above mentioned power-saving settings, users are believed to save the usage of iPhone to a great extent.



Pricing and Availability

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is priced at $49.95 from the get-go. Thanks to 2014 Halloween deals, it is now available at $29.95 only from 2014 Video Converter Special Offer:

http://www.winxdvd.com/install/free-video-converter.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on mainstream platforms, including Windows 8.1, Mac OS X 10.10 and iOS 8. It provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Ripper, Video Converter, Free DVD Author, DVD Copy, multimedia streaming app, etc.