IPL in Vancouver: Lighten Up with Lumecca

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2021 --IPL photorejuvenation isn't exactly new. For decades, people have been using lasers to zap pigmented and vascular lesions—aka all the colourful little spots nobody wants in their lives. But while the field isn't new, the technology has been evolving rapidly. And the equipment an office uses can impact the results and the number of IPL treatments that may be required. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/lumecca-in-vancouver-a-clear-choice-for-ipl-photorejuvenation/



One of the breakthrough technologies in IPL photorejuvenation is a machine known as Lumecca. As a medical technology developed by INMODE, Lumecca has become the clear choice for IPL.



For patients trying to improve complexion and clarity, Lumecca yields fantastic results. By delivering up to 3X more energy in the 500-600 nm range, Lumecca dramatically improves the efficacy of treating vascular and pigmented lesions. It is an optimized IPL photorejuvenation solution that allows doctors and clinicians to treat a variety of imperfections in fewer sessions.



Areas of Treatment



Lumecca can be used on the face, neck, décolletage, legs, hands, and arms—anywhere rejuvenation is required. As a medically-proven treatment, Lumecca is effective for improving the appearance of a variety of skin pigmentation, including:



- Age spots

- Sun damage

- Vascular lesions (spider veins, port-wine stains, leg telangiectasia)

- Rosacea (redness)

- Freckles



Lumecca works the same as any other IPL treatment. After protective goggles and a cooling gel are provided, expect a burst of light and a sensation that feels like an elastic band snapping against the skin. Redness and a slight warming/tingling sensation are perfectly normal and should subside within an hour. The full treatment takes about 20 minutes. Over the next few days, the spots will appear darker before they start to fade and disappear.



For clarifying the skin, Lumecca is a superior treatment amongst IPLs. As a photo rejuvenation treatment, it never breaks the outer surface of the skin thereby reducing the recovery time and risk for patients.



As a safe, non-invasive way to help restore the skin's youthful appearance, Lumecca works to address the damage caused by years of unprotected sunlight exposure. Learn more about IPL photorejuvenation in Vancouver. For further questions or to book a consultation, contact 604.222.9998 or rozkamaniclinic@gmail.com.



