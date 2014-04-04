iQ Cleaning Launches Website to Give Clients the Ease of Booking Services Online

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2014 --Making life simpler for Washington, DC residents iQ Cleaning announces the launch of their new website complete with an instant online booking feature. Dedicated to providing convenience for residents of the nation’s capital city, as well as its surrounding vicinities, the newly designed website is easy to navigate and even easier to use. The convenient online booking feature can be used by simply clicking the “Book Now” button at the top right of the site’s screen and filling in simplistic details. Once booked an email confirmation is sent and a team of two professionals will arrive on the scheduled date and time with supplies in hand leaving one to ask, “What could be simpler?”



Marcio Benedetti, CEO of iQ Cleaning said of the new website with the online booking option, “Ultimately purveyors of convenience. With that in mind, we want to assure that our clients need not have to think about the cleanliness of their homes for longer than it takes to book our cleaning service. And now, because of the iQ Cleaning booking online feature, they will only have to think about it for about 30 seconds.” That said, the new website’s flat fee rates and online payment option via credit card are a substantial added perk as well.



Offering discounts for recurring services the company keeps the convenience of their clients top of mind. The cleaning service in Washington, DC keeps client’s safety in focus as well. They can rest assured that the iQ Cleaning service team of professionals have gone through rigorous training and background checks before ever arriving at their home. Additionally, the company provides ongoing training and routine performance quality checks with field experts to allow for the highest standards to be met.



