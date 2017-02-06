Iq4i Research Published a Report on "Cell Analysis Global Market – Forecast to 2023"

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2017 --Cell Analysis is a wide term that can be correlated with a range of different technologies depending on the experimental needs, from instruments to perform cellular imaging to systems that help automate specific assays. This process enables to analyse cell signaling mechanisms, elucidate molecular function, study cell behavior, and correlate multiple events with cell morphology. Live cell imaging, single cell analysis, and high content screening (HCS) are some of the few technological processes gaining more focus in the recent times. Single-cell analysis is a rapidly evolving field which analyzes individual cells for assessment of changing cell behavior and function over time during its natural states or when perturbed by external factors. Single cell analysis is picking up a good position in cell analysis market share because of its extensive application in cell research.



As estimated by IQ4I Research, Cell Analysis global market is expected to grow at a high CAGR to reach $47,088 million by 2023. The booming healthcare technology market with demand for innovative technology with early and accurate diagnosis of infectious diseases, increasing government and corporate funding, high investment in cell- based research, availability of reagents and advanced cell analysis instruments, higher demand from end users such as diagnostic laboratories for cell analysis products are some of the factors driving the cell analysis market growth. Emerging Asia Pacific cell analysis market, HCS services by various service providers and automation in oncology research for early diagnosis and cost-effective treatment are few oppurtunities for the cell analysis market. However, stringent government regulations and patent related issues, lack of skilled personnel to perform advanced cell analysis techniques, and the high cost of some of the commercial instruments are expected to hamper the market growth.



The cell analysis market is mainly segmented by techniques, products, applications, end-users and by geography. The cell analysis global market by the technique is segmented into molecular approaches and image-based approaches. The molecular approach accounted for the largest share in 2016 and the image-based approach is expected to grow at a strong CAGR from 2016-2023. Among the various types of molecular approaches, PCR accounted for largest revenue in 2016. But it is expected that the sequencing techniques has been gaining huge momentum with strong from 2016-2023. Oxford Nanopore, one of the key players in NGS technology, has recently launched a pocket NGS system MinION which has successfully sequenced a number of human samples. The company has raised 127 million of fundraising, for commercial activities and expansion in Asian countries. Among image based approaches, Cytometry generated the largest revenue in 2016 due to various technological advancements in the instruments and launch of various supporting software. The FISH technique is expected to grow at a strong CAGR from 2016-2023 due to its ability to study many cell features simultaneously in complex biology systems. Many companies have been working intensively to strengthen their market presence in this segment by launching new products. For instance, in September 2016, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched a new CE-IVD labeled IQFISH lung cancer panel for automated analysis.



The cell analysis global market is segmented based on techniques, products, applications, and end-users. The market by techniques is divided into Molecular based approaches and image based approaches; based on products into consumables, instruments, software, services and based on application into by process, by field and by therapeutic area



Based on process of application is segmented into cellular processes, signal transduction pathways, circulating tumor cells, single cell analysis, epigenetic target analysis, subpopulation characterization, drug and candidate screening. By field is further segmented into forensic, therapeutics, cell imaging, biomarker research, genomic analysis, stem cell analysis, and diagnostics. By therapeutics is further segmented into cancer research, infectious disease diagnosis, genetic testing, immunology, and others.



The End-users consists hospitals, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, cell banks, diagnostic laboratories and others. The academics and research institutes contributed the largest revenue as per estimates of IQ4I Research.



The cell analysis global market by geography is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America commanded the largest market share in 2016 due to high investments in healthcare infrastructures, availability of government funds improved market growth in this region. However, Asia-pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increased healthcare awareness, improved economic growth, and increasing disposable incomes



The major players in the cell analysis global market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), and ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).