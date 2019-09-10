IQN Launches New Syllabus for Certified Project Management Analyst (CPMA) Certification

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2019 --Every year, companies lose millions of dollars due in part to poor project management. Statistics, in fact, show that on average, projects go over budget by 27 percent and only 2.5 percent of companies complete all of their projects successfully. Yet, according to Samiur Rashid, CEO of IQN, using professionals trained in project management analysis (PMA) framework could improve these numbers significantly.



IQN is an international certification and examination body that designs, assesses and awards professional certifications and diploma programs that, this month, introduced new syllabus for the Certified Project Management Analyst (CPMA) certification in response to increasing demand. And their assertion is reinforced in a survey of global senior executives that found that 90 percent of participants ranked project management methods as either critical or somewhat important to their ability to deliver successful projects and remain competitive.



The IQN certification covers the "soup to nuts" of successful project management that includes everything from project feasibility to planning, scheduling and monitoring, people management, risk management, cost estimation and budgeting, and more. The CPMA is an advanced certification recognized on the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF). The certification is geared to professionals as well as those entering the profession and even students.



"Projects can live or die based on the quality of their management. Qualified project managers know how to keep projects on time and on budget, reduce risk, address and resolve challenges and relate well to different personalities to keep them motivated," said Rashid. "Even the best project managers can benefit from accelerating their skills and the CPMA designation gives them instant credibility and the decided advantage in a competitive job market."



Companies that utilize trained project managers see a 92 percent rate of project success vs. the 32 percent rate of companies that do not; and they are 21 percent less apt to waste money on project challenges, according to a recent US-based survey.



Rashid says that because IQN caters to those who work full-time, are attending school or juggling family and career, the CPMA study program and exam schedule focuses on affordability and flexibility through its test centers and tuition providers worldwide.



To access the IQN CPMA syllabus or find out more, go to iqnglobal.com. IQN also offers professional certification programs in strategic management and finance.



About IQN – International Qualifications Network

IQN is an international certification and examination body. IQN design, assess and award professional certifications and diploma programmes. IQN Certification exams are available through a network of 5,000 test centres across 175 countries through Pearson VUE. IQN certifications are credit-rated within the SCQF, which is a globally recognised national qualifications framework. IQN certifications are benchmarked against the European Qualifications Framework, making it easier for European employers to compare IQN qualifications against their own framework. For details about IQN certifications, visit http://www.iqnglobal.com and http://www.pearsonvue.com/iqn.



