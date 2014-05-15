Iris Signal Shares Marketing Strategies and Expertise to Boost Online Presence

Chalastra, Greece -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2014 --Iris Signals is delighted to share their internet marketing expertise to B2B professionals and businesses that are looking for ways to improve online presence. They specialize in helping businesses in the business/marketing (online and offline) and tech/IT industries with content marketing.



The company’s three main marketing strategies are guest blogging, infographic promotion and blog management. These services are available to clients as a standalone service or they can choose to let Iris Signals create the marketing strategy suitable to their business needs and goals.



Iris Signals offer a guest blogging service. According to their website, they look for quality blogs that augment the content of the client’s website and their team of specialized b2b industry-specific writers produce high quality blog posts to publish on the 3rd party websites.



Another featured service is infographics promotion. Infographics are another method of content marketing that rely on visual representation of information or data to spread content. An illustration is an effective way to attract a person’s attention and is much easier to understand than written content. The company stated that they have experience in promoting infographics and believes that it is important that the material catches the eye of many prospects as possible for it to be effective.



The company also offers a blog management service. A blog is useful in increasing traffic and improving SEO. It’s also an effective lead generation tool that helps establish a website’s authority in its respective industry or field. Business owners often find it hard to find time to blog consistently which is why so many are opting for a managed solution.



Content marketing is an essential marketing strategy that uses valuable, relevant and consistent content to attract and acquire the target audience. Internet marketing strategies that rely on content should make sure that the information is both useful and exciting to the client. This leaves a strong impression thus winning over their favor. Iris Signals hopes to provide their clients the best internet marketing strategies and solutions there is.



About Iris Signals

Iris Signals is an online marketing specialist that caters to several companies and businesses. Visit their website, Irissignals.com, for more details about their services.