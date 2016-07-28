Irish Start-Up to Deliver Global IFC E-Learning Initiative

Dublin, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --eBSI Export Academy is pleased to announce the launch of an online International Trade Finance e-Course, with the support of the International Finance Corporation, the private sector development arm of the World Bank. The e-Learning program is dedicated to building global capacity in international trade finance through new and innovative learning methods.



The objective of the e-Course is to provide trade finance specialists and internationally trading SME's with comprehensive knowledge covering international standard practices and procedures required under the various rules in international trade finance, and contains interactive online tutorials on how to finance various types of international trade transaction.



"Capacity building is a major component of the IFC Global Trade Finance Program. The road to sustainable international trade finance which reduces operational risk for IFC partner banks is challenging, because to achieve lasting results, robust capacity strengthening is necessary. We hope that this innovative capacity building product, which complements the already existing IFC classroom trainings, will help in preparing the next generation of international trade finance specialists with expertise valuable not only for emerging markets but for the international trade finance community across the world." said Marcelle Ayo, Global Lead of Trade Advisory under the Global Trade & Commodity Finance Department of the International Finance Corporation.



The online version of the course is available on a specially designated website at http://www.ifctradefinanceelearning.com. The course is designed to also run on mobile devices to allow ease of accessibility. Upon successful completion of the assessment tests, participants are awarded with 16 Professional Development Units from the Institute of Financial Services in the United Kingdom.



"The World Bank's support in strengthening trade finance capacity and competency includes assistance in developing a new version of the formerly named IFC FIT Initiative, which was originally piloted in Pakistan and Bangladesh, but which grew to 9 countries in Africa and Asia and 800 graduates before being formally adopted as a global IFC Training Product this year" said Thomas Smith, CEO of eBSI Export Academy, whose company is managing the IFC International Trade Finance e-Learning program. "This innovative online program offers a standardized training and assessment regime to all IFC Global Trade Finance partners and is a valuable resource for any financial institution wishing to access a cost effective training and a path towards an international trade finance certification".



IFC Trade Finance e-Learning course is comprised of 50 hours of interactive online training, covering the following Learning Units:



Methods of Payment

Documentary Collections

Documentary Credits Fundamentals

Management of Documentary Credits

Bonds and Guarantees

Short and Medium Term Finance

Factoring Fundamentals

ECA and Warehouse Finance

Commodity Trade Finance

Fraud Identification and Prevention



The IFC International Trade Finance e-Learning is now available for immediate start through the purpose built e-learning portal at http://www.ifctradefinanceelearning.com at a reduced cost per participant of EUR 550.



About eBSI Export Academy

eBSI Export Academy is a specialist provider of certified online training in International Trade, Trade Finance and Digital Marketing based in Dublin, Ireland and Boston, USA. eBSI works with Banks, Trade Promotion Organisations, and other institutions in development of accessible online training leading to internationally recognized qualifications.



About IFC

Since 2005, IFC has provided close to 26,000 trade finance guarantees under the Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP) to support more than $44 billion in emerging market trade. Through the GTFP bank network, local financial institutions can establish working partnerships with a vast number of major international banks in the Program that can broaden access to finance and reduce cash collateral requirements. The GTFP has developed an expansive network of Confirming and Issuing banks in over 90 countries.



Full information on the GTFP can be found at www.ifc.org/gtfp