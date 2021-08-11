Irish Whiskey Media Ltd in Dun Laoghaire Launches Irish Whiskey Magazine

Dun Laoghaire, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2021 --Irish Whiskey Media Ltd in Dun Laoghaire has introduced Irish Whiskey Magazine. The company states that it established the magazine to immerse itself in the exciting world of Irish whiskey. The magazine is dedicated to providing Irish whiskey enthusiasts with quality resources, insights, and content in an immersive and engaging manner, whether they embark on their journey into Irish whiskey or as an expert. While people can enjoy a beautiful tactile experience from the company's print publication, they can also review, interact, and contribute to the most comprehensive online resources for the fabulous Irish whiskey community through its digital platform.



Irish Whiskey Media Ltd in Dun Laoghaire has introduced Irish Whiskey Magazine in the city. The whiskey company explains that people can explore its Irish whiskey maps, and it has maps of whiskey shops and distilleries bars, from Dublin to Dingle and everywhere in between. The company indicates that people can discover the shops with the expertise and range of Irish whiskey to satisfy the novice, collector, and enthusiast alike. As for its feature for whiskey bars, the company states that Irish whiskey fans can check out and even rate the ever-increasing offering when looking for the best whiskey bars in Ireland. It also has an interactive map that displays all Irish distilleries, regardless of if they are fully operational, under construction, or in planning.



Irish Whiskey Media Ltd has significantly expanded with its Irish whiskey magazine publications through its issues that touched on cask acquisition and maturation. The company discusses the diversity of casks many Irish whiskey distilleries are using to produce an array of different offerings in this issue. It indicates how innovative cask programs are a fantastic means of forming brand loyalty and interest, building a relationship, and engaging with customers. It also brings in much-needed cash flow. A wider variety of cask finishes also allows the distillery to identify customer interests. Irish Whiskey Media also has an opinion piece on Argentina where it details the city as the fifth largest Irish population in the world and its impact on Irish whiskey. Apart from its Irish whiskey news, the magazine also has a section for Irish whiskey distilleries where people can get more information about them, whether under construction, planning, or open. People with the same passion for Irish whiskey can socialize and share opinions through the magazine's Irish whiskey societies section. The magazine lists some societies on its site, including Celtic Whiskey Club, Belfast Whiskey Club, Aviators Whiskey Society, and much more.



About Irish Whiskey Media Ltd

Irish Whiskey Media Ltd is a Dun Laoghaire based Irish whiskey publication company committed to producing a world-leading publication with approachable and in-depth articles on Irish whiskey. The magazine has become a valuable print reference point for everything related to the Irish whiskey world. Since it is Irish-based and owned, the magazine brings local stories globally without the Irish whiskey story being a one-off column in an overseas publication. All levels of Irish whiskey enthusiasts will find the magazine informative and entertaining through its cultural and historical insights, travel guides, interviews, reviews, news, and the latest developments. People can learn more about the magazine at https://irishwhiskeymagazine.com/.