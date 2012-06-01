Irving Mangurten at Bronswick Reicin Pollack

Buffalo Grove, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2012 --Irving Mangurten is a principal at Bronswick Reicin Pollack whose specialties include financial, investment, retirement and tax consulting to entrepreneurs. Irving Mangurten has parlayed his 30+ years of business experience to provide financial insight in the areas of strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, valuation services, corporate restructuring, divorce litigation and investment advisory services. These areas of concentration include the development and implementation of individual, corporate, retirement, investment and management advisory services. Irv's clientele include professional service entities, healthcare professionals, and closely held businesses with a special emphasis on service based businesses. Irv's goals are to help his clients gain and preserve wealth and to implement tax strategies that maximize and preserve after tax income.



Irving Mangurten began his career with a local accounting firm, Checkers, Simon & Rosner in 1975 and joined Reicin Pollack in 1978. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University in 1973 and took numerous Post-graduate business courses at DePaul University.



Search Engine Marketing Firm Onimod Global LLC.