Irwell Hills Residences New Luxury Condo at Irwell Hill in River Valley

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2021 --Irwell Hills Residences is an upcoming new luxury condominium at Irwell Hill in River Valley. Located at Singapore's District 9 it is just mins walk from Great World City and the Upcoming Great World MRT Station.



The show flat first previews will start on 27 March 2021. A Show Flat is now available for viewing, by appointment only. Interested parties must register their interest online or by contacting our sales team.



Central location



This condominium development is conveniently located, as it's only a short drive to the CBD and the adjacent Marina Bay entertainment and leisure district. Heading in the opposite direction, it is a 15-minute walk from the world-famous Orchard Road shopping district, with its trendy cafes, first-class restaurants, and glitzy boutiques.



Irwell Hills Residences occupy a corner site of around 13,000 square metres (138,000 square feet), fronting Irwell Bank Road with a short stretch along River Valley Rd. It is in District 9, one of the most sought after residential areas in Singapore. The condo provides an opportunity to own a home or investment property at a lower price than is usually possible in this area.



Wide range of apartment layouts



The Irwell Hill residences have a large variety of apartment layouts, including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, four-bedroom, and sky penthouses.



Floor areas range from 400 to 600 square feet for the studios, 700 to 800 square feet for two-bedroom apartments, around 1500 square feet for four-bedroom apartments, and about 2600 square feet for the sky penthouses with five bedrooms. The total number of units spread across the two towers at the Irwell Hill Residences is 540.



Public transport



The site is surrounded by bus stops and is close to the efficient mass rapid transit system. Orchard MRT station is less than one kilometre away on the North-South line.



When the Great World MRT station opens in 2022, it will be 200 metres away, less than a three-minute walk. The station will be on the Thompson-East Coast line that runs to Orchard Road, and then further north. It will also run down to Shenton Way, the CBD, Marina Bay, and to the east coast of Singapore near Changi Airport. This service will directly connect the Irwell Hill Residences with a large portion of Singapore island.



Primary schools



There are several high-quality primary schools near the Irwell Hill Residences. These include River Valley Primary less than one kilometre away, St Margaret's Primary five kilometres away. Further away are the Anglo Chinese School (Junior) at Winstedt Road and the Alexandria Primary at Prince Charles Crescent.



About CDL Perseus Pte Ltd

CDL Perseus Pte Ltd is a major international real estate company and hotel group with operations in over 100 locations across 29 regions and countries. The company own more than 24 million square feet of gross floor space in commercial, residential, and hospitality assets worldwide. CDL is a trusted and respected property developer with a 55-year track record in real estate development, management, and investment. It has been listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange since 1963 and is one of the largest companies in Singapore by market capitalization. The group has developed over 46,000 homes in Singapore and overseas markets including the UK, Australia, Japan, and China.