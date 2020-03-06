Is a Tummy Tuck Weight Loss Surgery?

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2020 --Many people confuse a tummy tuck or abdominoplasty with weight loss surgery like gastric bypass, lap band or gastric sleeve surgery. Weight loss surgeries like these listed above are to help you lose weight. A tummy tuck or abdominoplasty is surgery to remove the excess skin after you've lost the weight. So, with that being said, these surgeries do very different things in the end. Dr. Chad Robbins recommends reaching your goal weight prior to surgery so that you can achieve the best aesthetic outcome.



Is the goal of a tummy tuck to lose weight?



No, tummy tuck or an abdominoplasty is not a weight loss surgery and the goal is not to help or kick start your weight loss journey. Living a healthier lifestyle prior to your abdominoplasty or tummy tuck can help you achieve your best results after surgery as well as aid in a good and speedy recovery. Being at your healthiest weight does lower your risk for complications following any surgery.



A tummy tuck or an abdominoplasty removes excess skin and abdominal fat during the surgery. Liposuction is performed to the love handle areas to give your nice shape and contouring.



Overall, you cannot rely on an abdominoplasty to help with any weight loss issues. Always see a board-certified plastic surgeon when choosing to have plastic surgery. Review before and after pictures of tummy tucks as well before choosing a plastic surgeon.



Check out more blogs and before & after pictures at www.robbinsplasticsurgery.com of abdominoplasty and the 5 truths you need to know before having your abdominoplasty or tummy tuck. Dr. Chad Robbins was voted the best Nip and Tuck surgeon in Nashville. Call today to schedule a consultation with Dr. Chad Robbins! It's never too late to find out if a tummy tuck is right for you!