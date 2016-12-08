London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2016 --The dreaded search for the perfect Christmas gift is upon us. But, as we rush around trying desperately to find the ideal present for the one we love, perhaps we should consider what else the end of the year represents and find a gift that manages to capture that desire in a personal way.



The end of the year is a natural time for reflection. It is only natural that, as one year ends and another begins, that we take stock of our lives to see what we have achieved and what we wish to accomplish. This is done across the world on both a personal and community level. The TV stations and newspapers review the year that is passing while, individually, we make New Year Resolutions for what we want to change about ourselves and our lives.



An online palm reading makes the perfect gift at this time as it reflects both of these elements, but on a very personal level.



An Online Reading From Gary Markwick



Gary Markwick is a third-generation palmist who, over the course of a 20 year career, has read the palms of thousands of people across the world. He is one of the UK's foremost palm readers and has appeared on television and radio numerous times. In addition to personal palm readings in London he is now offering personal readings online to people across the world.



A palm reading from Gary Markwick makes the perfect Christmas gift since it focuses very personally on the individual who receives it, giving them insight into their life to date and what they can expect in 2017.



According to Gary, the online palm readings have proven to be very popular gifts. "Palm readings are always popular at this time of year and it is nice that I can make them available to people around the world and not just to those who happen to be in London," he says.



The Ancient Practice of Palmistry



Palmistry has an old and venerable tradition that stretches back thousands of years. The lines on the palm are unique and change to reflect our life-experiences. According to Gary, "these changes happen continuously and can become visible to a skilled palmist in as little as 3 months."



While palm reading is often considered just a form of fortune-telling, this changing nature of the lines can help the palm reader to understand where a person is in their life and how they got here.



The appeal of a palm reading then is more than just looking to the future and predicting what it might bring. "People come to me partly to know what they can expect but the real value they get is the understanding of where they are and how they got here. For many people it is an emotional experience," according to Gary.



Indeed the warm messages Gary has received from his clients reflect this impact. Such testimonials fill the website and include messages such as this from Riyanna, "Thank you very much for the reading I was shocked at how accurate it was." and this from Meki in Spain; "It was an absolute pleasure speaking with [Gary] and his astute understanding and knowing how to deal with different questions was truly amazing."



Ordering An Online Palm Reading Gift



Ordering a Palm reading is a quick and simple process. Simply go to Gary's website, palmistryinhand.com and within three clicks a reading can be purchased. A gift certificate is then available for download and presenting to the recipient.



In order to actually receive the reading the recipient simply needs to email photographs of their hand along with their name to Gary. Depending on the gift chosen they either receive a detailed 10-page analysis or arrange a convenient time to discuss the findings via Skype.



"We've tried to make this as simple as possible so we can focus on the important element; the reading itself," said Gary. "We expect this to be a very popular gift since it is not only personal but also reflects the significance of the New Year as a time of reflection and rebirth."