Is Anal Cancer Caused by HPV, CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --“Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



There are many factors that can increase the risk for anal cancer. One of these risk factors is a life-long infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV) in the anus. In fact, Cancer.org says that “Most squamous cell anal cancers seem to be linked to infection by the human papilloma virus (HPV), the same virus that causes cervical cancer. In fact, women with a history of cervical cancer (or pre-cancer) have an increased risk of anal cancer.” (1) There are many subtypes of HPV, but the one most likely to cause anal cancer is HPV-16. Other risk factors include gender/ethnicity, smoking, lowered immunity, and sexual behavior. The CBCD recommends reducing the risk of an HPV infection. Individuals can do this by taking a natural, effective remedy designed to help the immune system target the latent HPV virus.



Click to learn more about HPV symptoms



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that people infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“An HPV infection can also spread from one part of the body to another. For example, an HPV infection might start in the genitals and then spread to the anus. It can be very hard to avoid being exposed to HPV. It might be possible to prevent genital HPV infection by not allowing others to have contact with your anal or genital area, but even then there could be other ways to become infected that aren’t yet clear. Having multiple sex partners increases the risk of infection with HIV and HPV. It also increases the risk of anal cancer. Receptive anal intercourse also increases the risk of anal cancer in both men and women, particularly in those younger than 30. Because of this, men who have sex with men have a high risk of this cancer.” (1) Additionally, the CBCD points out that women who have had cancer of the cervix, vagina, or vulva are at increased risk of anal cancer. This is probably because these cancers are also caused by infection with HPV. In men, it would seem likely that having had penile cancer, which is also linked to HPV infection, would increase the risk of anal cancer, but this link has not been shown in studies.



The CDC notes that “You can get HPV by having oral, vaginal, or anal sex with someone who has the virus. It is most commonly spread during vaginal or anal sex. HPV can be passed even when an infected person has no signs or symptoms. Anyone who is sexually active can get HPV, even if you have had sex with only one person. You also can develop symptoms years after you have sex with someone who is infected making it hard to know when you first became infected.” (3)



“We believe that individuals concerned about HPV, should take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural products was tested in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines and was shown to be safe and effective.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



What Treatments are Available that Target HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (2) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



The CBCD therefore recommends that individuals infected with the HPV virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Learn about Novirin and HPV and Gene-Eden-VIR and HPV



References:



(1) Cancer.org – Anal Cancer. Last Revised May 2, 2014.



(2) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8



(3) CDC – Human Papillomavirus (HPV) – Genital HPV Infection – Fact Sheet. Last updated on March 20, 2014