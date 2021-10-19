Is It Time to Try Neuromodulators

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2021 --As an aesthetic physician, Dr. Rozmin Kamani works with neuromodulators like Botox Cosmetic® in Vancouver. Her objective is to help clients achieve a fresh, natural look. For advice on the best age to get started, go to https://rozkamani.com/is-it-time-to-consider-botox/



Like any decision, starting cosmetic injectables, like Botox Cosmetic® is a personal preference. As a neuromodulator, these non-invasive injections temporarily improve the signs of aging by smoothing fine lines such as frown lines and forehead lines.



How Neuromodulators like Botox Cosmetic Work



Neuromodulators work by temporality relaxing the muscle contractions that, over time, lead to wrinkles. Neuromodulators block nerve signals, relaxing the muscles in the treated area.



For many, it's a corrective approach—a way to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles just starting to become visible when muscles are active. These lines may be almost imperceptible when the face is at rest. Using neuromodulators like Botox Cosmetic® can prevent these from becoming more deep-set and noticeable. The age to start comes down to personal preference, but may be influenced genetics and lifestyle.



Recently more people are opting to use neuromodulators like Botox Cosmetic® are noted as a preventative treatment. By strategically injecting muscles responsible for fine lines and wrinkles, many lines never have a chance to develop in the first place. This approach is most common in the early twenties and thirties. However, visiting a cosmetic doctor who can provide insight and advice is recommended.



Treatment Areas



Neuromodulators can be used to treat several areas:



- Frown lines (between eyebrows)

- Forehead lines

- Top of the nose

- Eyebrows/hooded eyes/eyebrow lift

- Wrinkles around the eyes (crow's feet)

- Lower Face:

- Lipstick lines

- Chin

- Jawline & Neck



To learn more about cosmetic injections in Vancouver, book a consultation. Contact 604.222.9998 or rozkamaniclinic@gmail.com.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



For more information, log onto https://rozkamani.com/ or call 604-222-9998.

Dr. Roz Kamani

604-222-2111

Company Website: https://rozkamani.com