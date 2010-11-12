IS Support and ShoreTel Partner to Deliver VOIP Services to Houston Market

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2010 -- IS Support announced today that it will begin selling and delivering ShoreTel Unified Communication solutions as a new Certified Partner. ShoreTel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOR), a leading provider of Pure IP Unified Communications (UC) solutions, has designed the Partner Program to strengthen the relationship between ShoreTel and its partners, advancing and growing both companies’ market share in the unified communications industry, while ensuring every customer continues to be delighted with their ShoreTel experience



IS Support has been implementing unified communications (VoIP) systems since early 2004, demonstrating that they are no newcomer to the VoIP platform. This new partnership will allow for IS Support to continue to provide full-featured phone systems diversifying with ShoreTel into organizations that require cost effective call centers solutions. ShoreTel’s call center is powerful in its basic form, but with upgrades, the solution can handle up to 1000 or more users in a call center with very powerful reporting, Wallboards and skill based routing.



Since ShoreTel’s first product shipment in 1998, customer satisfaction has been the core of ShoreTel’s top business priorities, and is a requirement for the primary business values for all ShoreTel partners. Customers who purchase ShoreTel solutions rank their product above other manufacturers for technology, ease of use, management, customer service, solution experience, product features and performance. IS Support is committed to satisfying future customers, helping to contribute to ShoreTel’s ranking as Best Overall VoIP telephony vendor among end users for the past five years in a row, according to industry analyst firm Nemertes Research.



“IS Support’s recent decision to partner with ShoreTel will allow customers and future customers to benefit from ShoreTel low total cost of ownership” says Steve Combs, CEO of IS Support and he further commented, “ShoreTel guarantees the lowest total cost of ownership in the communication industry, and backs this up with a fully featured warranty and ease of system administration which is a tremendous advantage for IS Support clients”



The ShoreTel system can scale from 10 users up to 10,000 users, and everything in between. It is priced well and includes many advanced features at the entry level offering. Overall, the ShoreTel hardware and software combined with IS Support’s support methodology and project management capabilities is a powerful offering to help any business with their telecommunications needs.



About IS Support

IS Support (http://www.issupport.com) is a network and systems technology integrator providing end-to-end solutions that ensure business integrity for small-medium and enterprise-level clients. From design through deployment, IS Support is an advocate for our clients to strategically align their business and IT objectives. We architect and implement IT solutions spanning computing infrastructure, enterprise management, VoIP and security. IS Support works with our clients to architect and deploy simpler technologies that allow you to do more with less. The company was founded in 2002 and is currently headquartered in Houston, TX.

