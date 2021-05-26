Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2021 --Recently, all kinds of animal tokens have emerged tremendously, and the popularity continues. Some time ago, Doge also appeared on the microblog hot search, followed by all kinds of animal coins, and even blowout. Some coin friends think that it is a good thing that animal coins can meet the needs of modern young people and drive the digital money market, some friends don't think so, so today let's talk about that is the blowout of animal tokens good or bad for the crypto market?



In fact, the origin of dogcoin was originally a joke. In order to satirize the crazy digital currency market, the founder of Doge created dogcoin. Unexpectedly, Doge attracted a kind of young digital investors with its lovely shape and funny dog head, becoming the second largest digital currency after bitcoin. When it comes to the rise of Doge, it is inseparable from an important person: Elon Musk. Every remark made by musk about Doge will inevitably bring about fluctuations in the price of Doge. Relying on Musk's advertising effect, dogecoin has gained a lot of attention. At the same time, the digital currency market has also ushered in a new round of peak boom. Therefore, as far as attention is concerned, animal tokens can really make more people understand digital currency and invest in it, which is also a good thing for crypto circle.



Doge is followed by another new coin, Shib, also known as Shiba. The token issued in erc-20 is an experiment of decentralized spontaneous community construction. Xue Manzi, a famous angel investor, highly praised it, calling it the next new outlet and an important investment opportunity, this new digital currency has once again added a fire in the digital currency market, and successfully attracted the attention of many people.



So from the point of view of Doge and Shib, it seems that animal token is good for the digital currency market. In fact, it is not entirely so. The popularity of Doge and Shib is based on an efficient technological force and operation. However, there are many bad animal token mixed in, trying to hide people's eyes and ears, and taking the opportunity to cut a handful of leeks, it seems that the blowout of animal token is not entirely a good thing. It makes it more difficult to supervise and identify for investors. It is more difficult to identify the digital currency that is really worth investing in. From this point of view, it seems that the blowout of animal token will not necessarily bring benefits to digital currency to some extent.



So how to choose a digital currency with investment value? My suggestion is to choose a reliable digital currency exchange. If you are not a financial expert or someone who knows something about it, it seems a very good choice to invest with the digital currency exchange. At present, all the mainstream transactions supporting animal currency trading are ZB, Binance, Huobi and OKEx but ZB is the one with the fastest online speed and the most rigorous. Therefore, among the digital currency exchanges supporting animal currency trading, ZB ranks first. Recently, ZB has launched many very good animal project with investment value, such as Shib, Akita, Hokk, Kishu, Cate and other high-quality animal token. At present, these high-quality animal token have also been highly praised outside the industry.



Generally speaking, animal currency has both advantages and disadvantages for the digital currency trading market. The advantage is that it can promote the prosperity of the digital currency trading market again. The disadvantage is that it increases the difficulty of the supervision of the digital currency market and is not conducive to investors' investment. But I think these worries can be avoided if we choose a reliable digital currency exchange.



