Is the Samsung Galaxy S5 Still Worth Buying? – 2017 Review

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --Though three years have past since it's release, Samsung's 2014 Galaxy S5 may still has a lot to offer. Simply inspired, the S5 makes every day better in ways big and small. HD movies and games roar to life. Capture split-second moments with the fast camera and track fitness levels down to the heartbeat. Here is a review of the Samsung Galaxy S5 and why it still worthy of consideration as a smartphone



Display



Samsung has put everything it knows about HDTV technology on brilliant display with the 5.1-inch Full HD Super AMOLED® screen on the Samsung Galaxy S 5. Movies and TV shows come to life as they were meant to be seen. Enjoy rich colors, high contrast and fast response times.



Camera



Capture moments as they happen with features that make the 16-megapixel camera ready to shoot in an instant. With a lightning-fast autofocus, users can frame, capture and edit split-second shots like a professional photographer. Use Selective Focus to put more emphasis on desired subject.



Health and Fitness



Give the heart some love with the heart monitor that responds to the touch of a finger. Chart heart rate levels before and after exercise. Meet the perfect workout partner that can track steps, challenge friends, earn badges and get on-demand nutrition advice with S Health.



The Galaxy S5 received 3.5 out 5 stars in a review on CNET. "Samsung's Galaxy S5 excels at everything that matters" wrote Jessica Dolcourt. "…a bright, beautiful display; blistering quad-core processor; and an excellent camera experience. In addition, Samsung's efforts to streamline its own custom interface and reduce pre-installed bloatware pay off." The S5 normally retails for $499.99 at retailers like Amazon, so it's really a bargain on Yugster for just $129.97.



