Is Visual Impact Muscle Building a Scam? - Truth Revealed

Medford, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2013 --Since the release of Visual Impact Muscle Building, the "old school" mentality of getting as big and as buff as possible has diminished. Instead, men are finally listening to what women have been telling them for years.



Yes, many men are now working out and training to get a lean, muscular and toned look like that of the super-stars including Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig and so on. But is Visual Impact Muscle Building a scam or can it actually deliver the results it promises. And better yet, are average, everyday people finding success following it.



Having scoured the internet and reading several different reviews, reports and testimonials, the program certainly does appear to be good. However, many are still left wondering just how good it actually is.



But before examining some of the real life results, it's important to note a few details.



#1 - It is a real PDF

As mentioned, it is understandable to be leery prior to buying anything online. Rest assured though, we have the workout program, have examined it and it is the real deal.



#2 - 60 Money back guarantee

Unlike many other products and programs out there, Visual Impact Muscle Building comes with a 60 day, no questions asked money back guarantee. Rusty Moore, the creator, is more than happy to return 100% of your money if you are not happy with the program or with your results. Not only is he willing to do this, he's actually required by Clickbank (the vendor that process orders for him) so if you have a legitimate complaint, rest assured that you can and will get your money back.



#3 - There are some drawbacks

Unfortunately this is not an absolute perfect blueprint to gaining muscle and getting ripped. The manual is a "workout" manual and not so much a diet manual. There is a chapter for dieting in each phase of the workout but it is not incredibly detailed. The basic dieting information outlines types and quantities of foods to to for each of the three workout phases but that's about it. If you need a meal-by-meal plan or one-on-one nutritional coaching you would need to look for an additional book.



With that said, there are some impressive results coming from those who have followed the program. Of course, there are some individuals who are out there promoting and pushing it just to make a few bucks, but there are also some legitimate case studies of those who have actually done the program.



One of the most well known reviews and case studies is that of Kevin McMillian found on Fitness B&W. The overview of that is that he followed Rusty's workout for two months and got really good results. He reportedly lost 19 pounds and got down to 7% body fat.



How Does it Work?



As an overview, the program is split up into three different phases.



Phase 1 - sarcoplasmic hypertrophy (gain muscle size)

Phase 2 - sarcoplasmic + myfibrillar hypertrophy

Phase 3 - myofibrillar hypertrophy (create dense/hard muscle)



Each phase is meant to last 2 months. One would start out adding muscle mass and end the program with a phase to get lean and hard, stripping away any access fat. There is also a "bonus phase" that is meant to be followed just prior to going on a vacation or entering into the summer months.



So when asking the question, is Visual Impact Muscle Building good or is it a scam, rest assured. There is a money back guarantee, many more have had success than just the case study we mentioned here, and yes - we've reviewed and looked at the program and it is legit.