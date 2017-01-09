Is Your Gas Heater Causing Mold? Mold Testing and Remediation During the Winter Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2017 --Gas Heat: Savings at a Cost



Switching from electric heat to natural gas is a wise decision for the thrifty property owner. Not only does a gas heater warm the property faster than an electric heater, the price of natural gas is much lower than electric. During the winter months property owners with gas heaters can expect to save hundreds during the colder months. However, there is one disadvantage to a gas heater that many property owners don't consider. Gas heaters can cause condensation during winter months. The buildup of condensation eventually can cause mold. The hot air from the gas heater holds moisture and as the air becomes colder, moisture begins to condense on the walls. Left unchecked the condensation gradually increases and mold will form on the property's walls.



Health Hazards



Everybody's sensitivity to mold is different and exposure symptoms can be mild or severe. Left untreated mild mold exposure can cause throat irritation, violent coughing fits, and eye and skin irritation. For those with an acute sensitivity to mold, exposure can be deadly. Elderly property owners with diminished immunities can expect to contract serious lung and upper respiratory infections.



Mold Testing and Remediation



A property owner can purchase a mold kit to test samples themselves. The samples collected will be sent to a laboratory for results. The test will give you a detailed summary of the mold particles in the affected area. Usually the property owner will want to collect samples from multiple places, since mold spores fluctuate from different areas. However, this process can be dangerous for those who are untrained in mold testing. The best way to ensure that the property is properly tested is by hiring a IICRC Certified Restoration Company in Philadelphia, PA. A professional is trained in handling mold and can ensure the accuracy of the test. An IIRC Certified Restoration company in Bucks County can remediate and isolate the contaminated area.



Steps of the remediation process include:



A. Isolating the contaminated area.

B. Suppressing dust

C. Removing wet and mold damaged materials

D. Cleaning the affected areas

E. Conducting visibility tests to ensure all areas are free of contamination

F. Drying the area

G. Repairing and replacing all affected areas



