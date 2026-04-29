Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2026 --Many people worry about finding mold in their home in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Brentwood, Franklin, Smyrna, Mt. Juliet, TN, and the surrounding areas and aren't sure what they would do if they found it. But how can one tell if their home is actually making them sick with mold? Putting in a call to the team at T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee will provide clients with the opportunity to have a mold inspection done on their property. A mold inspection is a great tool to really know if a property has mold growth in the building, along with the types of mold that may be present. They will perform a full test on the property, including air and surface sampling, moisture and humidity readings, plus lab testing and results. With this mold inspection and testing clients will know if they have mold as well as what to do about it. Contact them today to find out more and schedule a mold inspection.



One of the ways that clients can tell if they should have a mold inspection of their property is with any health issues that they or others may be experiencing. Mold is all around, and in the low quantities that it naturally appears in, people would never know. But in higher quantities and concentrations, people can experience red eyes, sneezing, coughing or wheezing, as well as a sore throat. Those who suffer from asthma may also have increased asthma symptoms or even asthma attacks.



Taken separately, these symptoms could easily be dismissed. It's when clients have multiple symptoms from a single person, along with many people having the same issues when they are at the property that clients need to take notice. Better to have a mold inspection to rule out mold than to wonder if there is mold growing in a hidden place.



If clients or others don't have any health symptoms that would cause them to think that they may have a mold issue, then it could be the musty smell that they detect. If clients still have that damp smell lingering even after they clean properly, that can indicate that they may have mold. If they have recently had water leaks or water damage from a leaking pipe, flooding, or other situation, clients also need to keep an eye out for mold growth.



While no one wants to think of their home in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Brentwood, Franklin, Smyrna, Mt. Juliet, TN, and the surrounding areas as being the place that they would get sick, it can easily happen. T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee is a NORMI-certified expert that is trained in mold inspection, testing, as well as remediation. They will definitely determine if a home is making people sick and then create a plan to remove it. Contact them today to learn more about mold inspection and testing.



About T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee

Corey "Grant" Henderson aims to bring the Servant Leadership style to T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee where his mission is to provide customers and clients with the appropriate level of service, compassion, and empathy each moment calls for. Simply put, T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee will operate with T.A.C.T. T.A.C.T. specializes in biohazard remediation, including homicide, suicide and crime scene cleaning, drug lab cleanup, rodent feces removal, hoarding cleanouts, mold remediation and sewage cleanup throughout Tennessee. For more information, please visit tactmt.com.