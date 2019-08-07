Isaiah House, Inc. Has Secured Nearly $3M in Federal Funding

Essex County, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2019 --The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrations (SAMHSA) has awarded Isaiah House Inc. (Zammeah Bivins-Gibson, Executive Director) a 5-year federal grant for nearly $3M to implement the Community Creche Expansion Program (CCEP) to serve low income pregnant and postpartum women with substance abuse disorder in Essex County, NJ.



CCEP is designed to assist and empower pregnant and postpartum women (childbirth up to 12-months), age 18 and older, with limited access to quality health services and in need of substance abuse treatment.



Over the next five years, guided by Croix-Ronald Coppáge (Principal Investigator), and Jerrod Nelms (Research Evaluator), CCEP will expand and enhance the current continuum of care to provide substance abuse/mental health/trauma treatments and recovery-supports for no less than 250 women and their minor children. Collaborating on this much-needed initiative are Helms Medical Services (Elaine Helms, CEO) and Real House Recovery Inc. (Shawn H, Jennings, CEO and Wally Choice, CFO), who will bring comprehensive health care services, as well as the required treatment services to the women and families being served.



To learn more about Isaiah House and make a referral, or register for CCEP, please visit http://isaiahhouse.org or call 973.678.5882 (x3006/ x3011).



For Details, Contact:

Isaiah House, Inc.

Croix-Ronald Coppáge, Project Director

Phone: 973.678.5882 x3006/ x3011

Website: http://isaiahhouse.org