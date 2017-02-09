ISE 2017: Take Control with Sennheiser Control Cockpit

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --Audio specialist Sennheiser has announced a new and more powerful version of its Control Cockpit software suite, which offers an intuitive, easy way to set up and manage the operation of SpeechLine Digital Wireless products. The software which is accessible in web browsers on any smartphone and tablet or notebook has been comprehensively updated. It offers a global view of even hundreds of SpeechLine devices with a powerful new system of proactive notifications that makes it even easier to stay in control, anticipate issues and take preventative action as needed. The latest version, 1.1.0, now includes wider language support with English, French, Spanish and German localization.



The Sennheiser Control Cockpit is the central software for easy handling, control and maintenance of the entire SpeechLine Digital Wireless system, the first digital wireless microphone solution to be designed exclusively for speech applications. Simple, efficient and easy-to-use, Control Cockpit offers network-based monitoring and remote control that can be accessed on any platform via a web browser. It provides a continuous, global dashboard overview of all network enabled SpeechLine Digital Wireless devices, shows status information at a glance and makes setting adjustments for one or multiple devices (bulk editing) at the same time very easy.



The latest version offers an all-new system of notifications - for example battery alerts - that makes it even easier to manage your SpeechLine Digital Wireless devices. It also now supports the CHG 4N Network Charger, providing 360° monitoring of the status of microphones, even while they are not in use. Naturally, the latest version also offers support for the growing SpeechLine Digital Wireless family, including the SL Tablestand 133-S DW and SL Tablestand 153-S DW, recently launched transmitter types dedicated to podium discussions, speeches and lectures as well as ad hoc press conferences, and in addition will support the forthcoming SL Boundary 114-S DW wireless boundary layer microphone for remote conferencing and boardrooms.



Sennheiser has taken the incredible ease of use of Control Cockpit even further, with features that include an event log, for easy tracking of past notifications and alerts, and a built-in update wizard. This provides automatic notifications when a new firmware or a Sennheiser Control Cockpit release is available online, and carries out updates with remarkable simplicity, without admin rights for installation. For power users, a new "Custom" column in the device overview makes it possible to tailor your device overview to display the information that's important to you such as battery status, firmware revision, RF-Sync state or IP Addresses.



http://en-uk.sennheiser.com/speechline-digital-wireless-control-cockpit-software?uncached=1



