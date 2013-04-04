New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2013 --iShares MSCI Japan Index (NYSE:EWJ) traded in the range of $10.85 and $10.92 during its latest trading session. The fund had opened at $10.86 and is at $10.87, up 3.82 percent from its previous close of $10.47. iShares MSCI Japan recorded the volume of 27.964 million units. Its average daily trading volume stands at 33.184 million units.



Its MACD chart shows bullish trend and the fund may go as high as $11.35 in the coming sessions. Its first support level stands at $10.55, breaching this level, the fund may tumble to $10.45.



Find out what momentum could EWJ adopt in the very short term here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=EWJ



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MTU) stock is at $6.23, up 7.41 percent from its previous close of $5.80. The stock opened the session at $6.19 and touched its highest price point at $6.27, which is also its highest price point for 52 weeks time period. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $6.18. The stock is likely to maintain its bullish trend in the near term and medium term.



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock may touch $6.30 level in the coming trading sessions. On the downside, the stock has support at $6.15.



Find out more on MTU here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MTU



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