Islamic Finance in Ras Al Khaimah Presented by FAAIF Events and Ilovetheuae

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2014 --FAAIF in conjunction with Ilovetheuae.com to present a one-day workshop on Islamic finance at the Hilton Spa and Resort on the sandy shores of Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Saturday April 12, 2014 from 10AM- 5 PM. Topics include Everything you Need to Know about Sukuk and More; Takaful or Bust; Islamic Banking is Risky, Do you Really Understand the Risks Inherent in Islamic Banking?; Derivatives in Islamic Finance, Microfinance, Dispute Resolution in Islamic Finance, the Way Forward, and Issues and Concerns in the Financial Reporting of Islamic Banks. Speakers include Camille Paldi, CEO of FAAIF, Jassim Mahadik, Project Manager at Al Maali, Muhammad Zubair Mughal, CEO of Al Huda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics, and Muhammad Ayub, Director Training and Research at Riphah University Center of Islamic Business (RCIB). Registration is now open by contacting Camille Paldi at camille@faaif.com or +971 (0)56 950 0562.



About FAAIF Limited

FAAIF Limited is a management consultancy firm servicing clients in immigration and investor visa migration, real estate, company formation, offshore services, international trade, capital markets, Islamic banking and finance, and takaful. In terms of the FAAIF Islamic banking operation, FAAIF aims to assist institutional clients develop Islamic windows including ensuring Shari’ah compliance, segregation of funds, and accounting standards and constructs comprehensive and fully functional Islamic finance departments in law firms. The FAAIF team also provides training and consultation regarding all aspects of ethical and Islamic finance to the wider professional arena. FAAIF Events is an events production and management company. Ilovetheuae.com is an online marketing and media, business, and legal consultancy.