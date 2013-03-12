Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2013 --DCHN, LLC is proud to announce that it received the accreditation for ISO-13485:2003, in addition to its continued accreditation to ISO-9001:2008. ISO-13485 represents the requirements that medical device manufacturers must incorporate into their management, engineering, distribution and quality systems. Receiving ISO-13485 is another example of the on-going investment DCHN has made to better serve its medical customers by meeting their critical supply and quality system needs.



DCHN provides unique anodizing, hard coating, and printing solutions for medical applications, such as tools, instruments, cases, and trays made out of aluminum including QUANTUM Hard Coat, MICRALOX® and SANFORD PRINT®. These proprietary solutions offer exceptional application performance to extend the life of medical equipment requiring regular cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization. QUANTUM Hard Coat is used where applications require a hard but clear coating to prevent darkening and/or where printing and dying vibrant colors are required. Developed by the Sanford Process Corporation, another subsidiary of Katahdin Industries Inc., MICRALOX® is a patented aluminum oxide coating with a microcrystalline barrier that revolutionizes aluminum anodizing. It produces a long lasting, virtually indestructible surface that delivers dramatically superior chemical corrosion resistance and eliminates color fading due to super-heated steam and is an excellent alternative to stainless steel, plastic and other materials. SANFORD PRINT® is the only permanent printing solution for aggressive environments, by embedding the printing ink within the metal by putting the ink into the anodic pores below the surface and entrapping the ink by sealing, it offers high print density for bold and clear printing and product design.



“DCHN services are approved by and serve the leading orthopedic and medical instrument companies due to the exceptional operational reliability, service performance, and technology expertise that distinguish our company. The ISO-13485 certification demonstrates our commitment to quality service and meeting the needs of our customers,” according to Tim Cabot, President of DCHN.



For more information on DCHN, contact sales@d-chn.com, call (401) 288-5209 or visit our website, www.d-chn.com.



About Katahdin Industries, Inc.

Katahdin Industries Inc. katahdin-inc.com provides high tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc., (www.precisioncoating.com) one of the largest fluoropolymer coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications in the medical device market, and Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC, (www.medisolvecoatings.com) a provider of hydrophilic lubricious coatings to medical device companies. A separate co-located company, Precision Fabric (www.precisionfabric.com), is a worldwide distributor and converter of PTFE coated fabrics, tapes and belts. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC (www.d-chn.com), an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation (www.sanfordprocess.com) provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well known OEMS and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.